Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3. India maintain a dominant position in the second Test of the four-match, having secured a 249-run lead at the end of Day 2 of the match. The side bowled out visitors England on 134 in the first innings after scoring 329, as Ravichandran Ashwin ended the English innings with his 29th five-wicket haul. Debutant Axar Patel also impressed for the hosts with the 2/40 figures, while Ishant Sharma also bagged two. Mohammed Siraj, who is playing his first Test in India, picked up a wicket on his very first delivery of the match. At the end of the day, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were the unbeaten batsmen. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 3. LIVE STREAMING

Day 2 Match Report: India took command of the second Test after an exhilarating day two when 15 wickets fell on a rapidly deteriorating pitch with star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ensuring a massive first innings lead for the hosts with his 29th five-wicket haul, here on Sunday. Resuming the day at 300 for six, Rishabh Pant took India to 329 in their first innings with an unbeaten 58 before running out of partners. Ashwin (5/43) and company then bundled out England for 134 on a pitch that is getting more vicious by each passing session. The 34-year-old picked up his second five-wicket haul of the series by uprooting the stumps of number 11 Stuart Broad. FULL REPORT