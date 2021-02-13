IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Shubman Gill dismissed for duck; misjudges line against Olly Stone

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Indian opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Team India had a poor start to the 2nd Test against England in Chennai, as Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck in the second over of the match.

Gill completely failed to judge the line of the ball, offering no shot as he intended to leave the ball pitched on the good length. However, the ball came in to the right hander and hit his front leg, and umpire Nitin Menon had no hesitation in adjudging the youngster out.

Watch the dismissal here:

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat against England in Chennai. The home side faced a 227-run defeat in the first game at the same venue, and will aim to keep their hopes for qualification in the final of the World Test Championship alive.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested with in-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaces Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.

"It's a good wicket. Day One is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day Two," said India captain Virat Kohli at the toss.

"We would have batted first as well. We have got to try and take early wickets. Hopefully, we can make some inroads this morning," said England captain Joe Root.