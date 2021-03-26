Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli becomes second batsman in history to reach 10,000 runs at number 3

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the only second batsman in the history of ODIs to score 10,000 runs while batting at number three. He reached the feat during the 2nd ODI of the series against England.

Kohli crossed the 10,000-run mark in his 192nd match (190th innings). He boasts an incredible average of 62.91 while batting at 3, slamming 36 centuries (highest at the position) and 51 half-centuries.

Overall, Virat has represented India in 252 ODIs and crossed the 12,000-run mark during the ODI series against Australia last year.

Here's the list of the top-5 run-getters at number three:

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 12662 runs in 335 matches VIRAT KOHLI (INDIA) - 10006* runs in 192 matches Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 9747 runs in 243 matches Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 7774 runs in 204 matches Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 5421 runs in 119 matches

Among present cricketers, Williamson is the closest to Kohli.