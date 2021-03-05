IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: Umpire's call proves fatal as Rohit Sharma falls one short of half-century

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rohit Sharma fell one short of his half-century during the second day of the final Test against England.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed only one run short of his half-century on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test of the series against England. Ben Stokes removed Rohit Sharma on 49.

He was adjudged LBW by Nitin Menon. The review showed that both, the point of impact and the wickets were umpire's call.

Rohit kept the Indian innings afloat throughout the first session of Day 2, even as he continued to lose partners at the other end. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were all dismissed cheaply in the first session of the day.

In the second session, Rohit was the first wicket to fall in the Indian innings.

The Indian opener has been impressive throughout the Test series against England. He is the only Indian batsman to have scored more than 300 runs in the series so far.

En-route his 49-run knock, Rohit also became the first Indian to score 1000 runs in the World Test Championship, and the fastest Asian to 1000 runs as an opener.