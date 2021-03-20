Live Streaming India vs England 5th T20I: How to Watch IND vs ENG Live Online on Hotstar

Ind vs Eng 5th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match Live Telecast online

Suryakumar Yadav's maiden international half-century and an inspirational bowling performance by Hardik Pandya (2/16) helped India clinch the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The victory brought the five-match series level at 2-2, keeping it alive. England, needing 23 in the last over of the fourth T20I, got 13 runs off the first three balls -- Shardul Thakur bowled two wides.

However, the visitors could make only one in the last three balls as India clinched the win in a dramatic way. With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, the Indian camp will look to clinch the series and boost its confidence. The pitch for the final match is also likely to be a black soil wicket and could see plenty of runs. All eyes will be on opener KL Rahul, who has failed to score big in this series. The Mumbai Indians pair of Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has looked in sublime touch.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th T20I: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does India vs England 5th T20I 2021 start?

India vs England 5th T20I 2021 will start at 07:00 PM IST.

When is India vs England 5th T20I 2021?

India vs England 5th T20I 2021 will take place on March 20. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 5th T20I 2021 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 5th T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 5th T20I 2021 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 5thT20I 2021?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

