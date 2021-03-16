Live Streaming India vs England 3rd T20I: How to Watch IND vs ENG Live Online on Hotstar

Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match Live Telecast online

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 3rd T20I: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I Live Online on Hotstar

After losing the series opener, hosts Indian came back strongly in the second T20I as debutant Ishan Kishan's 32-ball 56 and skipper Virat Kohli 's unbeaten 73 from 49 deliveries helped India thrash England by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Ishan, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan at the top, left his mark as he smashed four sixes and five fours in his innings. The left-hander was also adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant display with the bat. After Ishan's blitzkrieg, it was skipper Kohli who made things easy for the hosts. Regaining his form, Kohli notched up his 26th T20I half-century and also breached the 3000-run mark in the shortest format. With the series locked at 1-1, the third T20 International promises to be a cracker of a contest, with both teams be vying for the bragging rights.

At what time does India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 start?

India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 will start at 07:00 PM IST.

When is India vs England 3rd T20I 2021?

India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 will take place on March 16. (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 3rd T20I 2021?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

