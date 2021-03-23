Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st ODI: How to Watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Online on Hotstar

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 1st ODI 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 1st ODI (IND vs ENG 1st ODI Pune) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, Hotstar live cricket match today online, Hotstar live, Star Sports live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs england live match streaming, India vs england 1st odi live streaming, india vs england streaming Hotstar, india vs england live telecast starsports, india vs england 2021 streaming ODI match, ind vs eng live match streaming, ind vs eng live streaming Hotstar, sports live tv, live cricket online.

After a thrilling T20I series where India registered a 3-2 win, the action moves to fifty-over format between the top-2 sides in the format. India will return to ODIs after a gap of over three months, having last played against Australia in November-December 2021. This will also be India's only second ODI series in the ongoing ODI Super League, which serves as a qualification for the 2023 World Cup. India, however, have already qualified for the tournament by virtue of being the hosts. England, meanwhile, will aim to put the defeats in the Test and T20I series behind and end the tour of India with a victory in the ODIs. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

At what time does India vs England 1st ODI 2021 start?

India vs England 1st ODI 2021 will start at 01:30 PM IST.

When is India vs England 1st ODI 2021?

India vs England 1st ODI 2021 will take place on March 23. (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI 2021?

You can watch India vs England 1st ODI 2021 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st ODI 2021?

You can watch India vs England 1st ODI 2021 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 1st ODI 2021?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

