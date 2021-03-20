Image Source : GETTY Live Cricket Score India vs England 5th T20I: Live updates from Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series between India and England on indiatvnews.com. Suryakumar Yadav's fiery half-century helped India pull off a strong total batting first while the bowlers successfully helped the hosts to defend the total as Virat Kohli -led side bagged only their fourth win while batting first since 2018. Will India continue to back the same batting lineup or will the management makes changes for the series decider? Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 1st T20I on indiatvnews.com.

India vs England, 5th T20I PREVIEW: Having outsmarted England in challenging conditions, a confident India will back themselves to win the series-decider here on Saturday and take another firm step towards finalising their core for the T20 World Cup. India, who went into the series with a fresh and fearless approach in the shortest format, find themselves well-placed in their preparations for the mega event at home later this year, irrespective of what happens in the fifth game. (Read Full Preview)