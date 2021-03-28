Sunday, March 28, 2021
     
Live Score India vs England 3rd ODI: Live Updates from Pune

Live Score India vs England 3rd ODI: Find ball-by-ball updates from IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Online on indiatvnews.com.

New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2021 13:04 IST
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI on indiatvnews.com. The three-match series is poised for an exciting finish as the two sides brace for the deciding clash in Pune on Sunday. England rode on the contributions from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to register an emphatic 6-wicket win against the hosts in the 2nd ODI, drawing the series level 1-1. For India, there will be focus on the bowling combination as the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya conceded a total of 156 runs in merely 16 overs, without a single wicket. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from India vs England 3rd ODI Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: Indian cricket team may like to revisit its 50-over template while picking up pieces from the Friday carnage with an aim to complete a hat-trick of series wins against England in the third and final ODI here on Sunday. On batting belters that's been on offer at the Gahunje Stadium, England hit an astounding 20 sixes in a 337-run chase which became a cakewalk, thanks to inept bowling from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya. FULL PREVIEW

