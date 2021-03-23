Image Source : INDIA TV Live Score India vs England 1st ODI: Live Updates from Pune

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 1st ODI on indiatvnews.com. After a thrilling T20I series between the two sides, the action moves to the fifty-over format. India will aim to complete the tour with total domination over the visitors, having already registered victories in the Test and T20I series. England, meanwhile, will be eyeing to finish the tour on a high after they gave India a genuine scare in the shortest format of the game. The Indian ODI squad saw a host of players making their maiden appearances, like Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya . England, meanwhile, are also without the services of Jofra Archer (injury) and Joe Root (rest). Here, you can find live ball-by-ball updates from India vs England 1st ODI. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: Struggling opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the focus in a spoilt-for-choice Indian team when it takes on world champion England in a three-match ODI series starting here on Tuesday with the visitors eyeing a positive end to their tour after Test and T20 debacles. The series is particularly important for the 35-year-old Dhawan, who failed to make an impact in the first T20 in Ahmedabad before warming the benches the remaining two games which India won. FULL PREVIEW