Live Score India vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IND vs ENG Pink Ball Test on indiatvnews.com. India are firmly in control in the ongoing Test in Ahmedabad, having bowled out England on 112 before ending Day 1 at 99/3. Indian opener Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 57 at the end of the day. Earlier, local boy Axar Patel shined with the ball, taking a first five-wicket haul of his career as he ended with figures of 6/38. Ravichandran Ashwin also took three wickets. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Online on indiatvnews.com.

Day 1 report: Axar Patel's devastating six-wicket haul bundled England out for 112 before Rohit Sharma's languid elegance shone through in an unbeaten half century that handed India the edge on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday. FULL REPORT