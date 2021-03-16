Image Source : GETTY Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd T20I: Live updates from Ahmedabad

LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 2nd T20I: Live updates from Ahmedabad

Live Cricket Score

: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I of the five-match series between India and England on indiatvnews.com. India bounced back in style, winning by a margin of seven wickets, to defeat England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and hence levelled the series at 1-1 after the first two games. Ishan Kishan's inclusion proved to be a noteworthy move as the youngster carried his IPL form to smash a blistering fifty in his international debut while Virat Kohli too bounced back after a lean patch to op score with his unbeaten 73. In the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to form picking his maiden wickets after 459 days while Washington Sundar showed his ability to bowl out righties as well. Can India continue their form and take a lead or will England bounce back to nudge ahead in the contest? Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 1st T20I on indiatvnews.com.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I, Preview: Buoyed by an impressive seven-wicket win in the second T20 International, India will take on England in the third game of the five-match series with renewed confidence here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts, who had lost the first match by eight wickets, bounced back thanks to impressive bowling in the death overs and power-hitting by debutant opener Ishan Kishan, who made a 32-ball 56. (Read full preview)