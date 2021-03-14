Image Source : GETTY Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Live updates from Ahmedabad

LIVE CRICKET SCORE India vs England 2nd T20I: Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I of the five-match series between India and England on indiatvnews.com. England kicked off the contest with a resounding eight-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which will also stage the second T20I. Batting will once again be in focus as India look to bounce back. India's aggressive-batting strategy couldn't be pulled off owing to poor execution coupled with England's immaculate bowling. India and England are unlikely to make any major changes for the second game. Will India be able to level the series tonight or will England consolidate their lead with a second consecutive win in Ahmedabad?

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Preview: Left shaken by a bunch of world-class operators, the Indian team's white-ball stars will be aiming to put up an improved batting effort in the second T20 International against England. Opting to bowl first, Eoin Morgan's tactic of mixing sheer raw pace with leg-spin paid off as India's top-three faltered to register their second-lowest PowerPlay score before Shreyas Iyer offered some resistance and dragged India to 124 for seven with his knock of 67. England openers raced away with the game as the visitors pulled off the victory with 27 balls to spare.