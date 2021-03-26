Image Source : INDIA TV Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Live Updates from Pune

Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Live Updates from Pune

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2nd ODI on indiatvnews.com. India registered a comprehensive victory over England in the 1st ODI and will be aiming to seal the series in the 2nd ODI in Pune, while England, under their new captain Jos Buttler , will be eyeing a turnaround. India enjoyed a stellar outing with opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul returning to run-scoring, while Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna also enjoyed brilliant debuts. England, meanwhile, will also hand in a maiden ODI cap to Liam Livingstone. Here, you can find live score India vs England 2nd ODI and live ball-by-ball updates from IND vs ENG 2nd ODI on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview:

With the Test and T20I series already in the bag, Team India will be aiming to secure a hat-trick of victories as the side takes on England in the 2nd of three ODIs on Friday. The immensely talented Suryakumar Yadav is likely to get a chance to showcase his '360 degree' hitting skills when a rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England, aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI here on Friday. FULL PREVIEW