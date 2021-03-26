Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Live Updates from Pune

Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Live Updates from PuneIND vs ENG Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2nd ODI on indiatvnews.com. India registered a comprehensive victory over England in the 1st ODI and will be aiming to seal the series in the 2nd ODI in Pune, while England, under their new captain Jos Buttler, will be eyeing a turnaround. India enjoyed a stellar outing with opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul returning to run-scoring, while Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna also enjoyed brilliant debuts. England, meanwhile, will also hand in a maiden ODI cap to Liam Livingstone. Here, you can find live score India vs England 2nd ODI and live ball-by-ball updates from IND vs ENG 2nd ODI on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING
Brief Preview:
With the Test and T20I series already in the bag, Team India will be aiming to secure a hat-trick of victories as the side takes on England in the 2nd of three ODIs on Friday. The immensely talented Suryakumar Yadav is likely to get a chance to showcase his '360 degree' hitting skills when a rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England, aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI here on Friday. FULL PREVIEW