'See you soon India': Ben Stokes boards flight ahead of four-match Test series

Image Source : TWITTER/BENSTOKES38 England all-rounder Ben Stokes boarded flight for India ahead of the four-match Test series, which begins on February 5.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes departed for India on Saturday ahead of the four-match Test series in the country. Stokes posted a picture of himself on the plane with caption, "See you soon India."

The four-match Test series between India and England begins on February 5, with the first two matches of the series taking place in Chennai.

Team India arrived from Australia earlier this year after an incredible triumph Down Under, as the side beat Aussies 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After losing the first Test of the series, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian team made a stellar comeback to defeat Australia in two of the remaining three games.

See you soon India ✈️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TrGHG3iuy3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 23, 2021

Indian captain Virat Kohli makes a return to the squad for the Test series against England, more than a month after he returned to India to attend the birth of his child.

Earlier this week, England had announced the squad for first two Tests against India, with Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Sam Curran being given rest.

The English team is currently taking part in the Test series against Sri Lanka. They won the first Test comfortably, while the second match is ongoing in Galle.

It was also reported on Thursday that the first two matches of the Test series between India and England will be played in empty stadiums, owing to COVID-19 pandemic.