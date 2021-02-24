Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: How to Watch IND vs ENG Pink Ball Test Live Online on Hotstar

Live Streaming India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: How to Watch IND vs ENG Pink Ball Test Live Online on Hotstar

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live from Motera Stadium Ahmedabad online broadcast and on TV. India vs England 3rd Test (IND vs ENG Motera Test) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, Hotstar live cricket match today online, Hotstar live, Star Sports live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs england live match streaming, india vs england streaming Hotstar, india vs england live telecast starsports, india vs england 2021 streaming test match, ind vs eng live match streaming, ind vs eng live streaming Hotstar, sports live tv, live cricket online.

After a stellar victory in the second Test in Chennai, the cricket action shifts to Ahmedabad where the Motera Stadium is set to host its first-ever international cricket match since revamp. The Motera Stadium will host the second pink-ball Test in India, and the side's third overall, as the world's largest cricket stadium makes its international debut. Motera dethroned the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia to the feat. India will be aiming to keep the winning momentum after securing a heavy 317-run win over England in the second Test. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs England Live Streaming Online on Hotstar, JIOTV and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

At what time does India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 start?

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 will start at 02:30 PM.

When is India vs England 3rd Test Day 1?

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 will take place on February 24. (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIOTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 3rd Test?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

