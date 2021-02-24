Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: Follow ball-by-ball updates from India vs England Pink Ball Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd Test Day 1: Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England Pink Ball Test, Day 1 on indiatvnews.com. The international cricket returns to the revamped Narendra Modi Stadium for the first time in over five years, as India hosts England for the only second pink-ball Test on Indian soil. Overall, this will be India's third pink-ball Test. The four-match series is currently level at 1-1 after India made a remarkable comeback in the second Test in Chennai, after facing a heavy loss in the first. The third Test in Ahmedabad will also mark Ishant Sharma 's 100th Test, as the pacer will become the only 11th Indian cricketer to reach the mark. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates from India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 on indiatvnews.com.

13:35 IST: The Indian team, meanwhile, has arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium to take part in pre-match warm-up session.

13:14 IST: Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing the ceremony, following the renaming of Motera Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium.

13:10 IST: The Motera Stadium has been renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium

13:08 IST: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind is inaugurating the Motera Stadium. Watch live coverage:

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1. The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the revamped Motera Stadium, which is the world's largest cricket stadium.