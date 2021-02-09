Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test Day 5: Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Test online on Hotstar

A fortnight after scripting arguably the greatest heist in world cricket, at the Gabba, India, this time with their best XI (almost) will look to emulate the same, but at home, against England on the final day in Chenna. No team has successfully chased more than 418 in the 4th innings in Test cricket and India have been set a target of 420, but have already lost Rohit Sharma . With nine wickets in hand, India will look to survive 90 overs to score a further 381 and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 1st Test 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 1st Test (IND vs ENG Chennai Test) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network.

At what time does India vs England 1st Test Day 5 start?

India vs England 1st Test Day 5 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 1st Test Day 5?

India vs England 1st Test Day 5 will take place on February 9. (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test Day 5?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 5 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Test Day 5?

You can watch India vs England 1st Test Day 5 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 1st Test?

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

