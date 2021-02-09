Image Source : BCCI.TV Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Follow IND vs ENG Live Updates from MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai

Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 5: Live Updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 5 on indiatvnews.com. England have posted a mammoth 42- run target for India to win in the Chennai Test, and India finished the fourth day of the game at 39/1, losing the crucial wicket of opener Rohit Sharma in the final hour of the day. It all boils down to the final day of the Test where England will be aiming to capitalize on the roughened pitch to create problems for batsmen with spin bowling. Shubman Gill (15*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) will begin the proceedings for the final day of the match. Here, you can find full ball-by-ball updates and Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 5 on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Report, Day 4: Despite a 241-run cushion with an option of enforcing a follow-on, England opted to pile up further runs to set a daunting target for India. Batting another 46.3 overs after folding India for 337 on day 4 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, England set an imposing target of 420 before adding to India's woe by removing Rohit Sharma early in the 13 overs they batted in the final hour. India head to the final day with nine wickets in hand and 90 overs to survive with 381 runs more to score. FULL REPORT