'Oye Menon.. kya hai ye!': Angry Virat Kohli tells umpire about England batsmen running in middle of pitch

The 1st Test between India and England is poised for an exciting finish, after India ended day 4 on 39/1, requiring another 381 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On the fourth day, England were bowled out on 178, setting a target of 420 for India to win.

Late on Monday night, a video surfaced on Twitter from England's batting innings on Day 4, where Indian captain Virat Kohli animatedly tells umpire Nitin Menon about the England batsmen running in the middle of the pitch.

As Jofra Archer pushes the ball towards deep backward point, the English batsmen run for a single. Kohli, who was standing behind wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant at leg-slip, comes forward and complains about the batsmen running in the middle of the pitch.

"Oye, Menon (Nitin Menon), seedhe run bhi beech me bhaag raha hai yaar (He's even running easy singles in the middle of the pitch)," Kohli could be heard saying.

The commentary makes the rest of Kohli's complaint inaudible, but the Indian captain ends with, "Kya hai ye (What is this)."

Earlier, India bowled England out on 178 with Ravichandran Ashwin taking six wickets in the second innings. During the same innings, Ishant Sharma also reached 300 Test wickets, becoming the only sixth Indian bowler to achieve the feat.