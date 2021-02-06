'Mera naam hai Washington, mujhe jaana hai DC': Rishabh Pant's chirpings from stump-mic entertain on Day 1

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rishabh Pant entertained the fans with his chirpings from behind-the-stumps during the Day 1 of the first Test between India and England.

Apart from his aggressive batting style, India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is also known for his chirpings behind the stumps. During the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia, Rishabh Pant continued to chirp away behind the wicket to motivate his bowlers, even as England batsmen Joe Root and Dom Sibley continued to frustrate the Indian team.

Joe Root slammed a century, remaining unbeaten on 128 at the end of the day, while Sibley scored 87 as the duo put on 200 runs for the third-wicket partnership. England ended the day on 263/3 in 89.3 overs.

Pant's 'commentary' behind the stumps began early from Day 1. During the 12th over, Ravichandran Ashwin came from around the wicket to opener Rory Burns, and Pant cheekily says, "Idhar se phasega toh maza aayega!" (It'd be fun if he gets trapped from this angle!)

On another occasion, Pant tells Shahbaz Nadeem, "Inko ek tappey pe daalna hi nahi hai, inko alag-alag daalo." (Don't bowl to them on same lengths)

During an over from Washington Sundar, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman jokes, "Mera naam hai Washington, Mujhe jaana hai DC." (My name is Washington, I want to go to DC).

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin provided the early breakthrough for India by dismissing Rory Burns in the first session, while Jasprit Bumrah also removed Dan Lawrence to give India an upper-edge at lunch.

However, Root and Sibley then dominated the Indian bowling attack before the latter was dismissed in the final over of the day by Bumrah.