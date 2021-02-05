IND vs ENG 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Tendulkar, Srinath for unique record

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a unique record as he appeared for the side in the first Test against England in Chennai. Bumrah, who has played 17 Tests so far, makes his first home appearance in the longest format of the game.
This is the longest an Indian player had to wait to play a first Test match on home soil. Javagal Srinath had earlier played 11 Tests on foreign soil before making his maiden Test appearance in India. Others in the list are Rudra Pratap Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Ashish Nehra.
Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers among the current generation of cricketers. In 17 Tests, Bumrah has taken 79 wickets with five 5-wicket hauls to his name. The bowler made his debut against South Africa in January 2018.
Here's the list of players:
|Away Tests before first match at Home
|Player
|17
|Jasprit Bumrah
|12
|Javagal Srinath
|11
|Rudra Pratap Singh
|10
|Sachin Tendulkar
|10
|Ashish Nehra
"We are going to bat first. We will try and get the best of this wicket with the bat, make a good first innings score and try and take the team forward," said Root.
"I do enjoy playing cricket in India. We are looking forward to a great series. We have to play at our best and we are very confident," he added.