IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Ravichandran Ashwin strikes on first delivery of England's innings; removes Burns

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Ajinkya Rahane took an impressive catch at slips as Ashwin removed Rory Burns on the first ball of England's second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck on the first ball of England's second innings to remove opener Rory Burns. The England batsman was caught at slip from Ajinkya Rahane, who took an impressive leap towards his left to grab the ball.

The pitch began to do the tricks on the third day of the game and Ashwin's delivery did drift away from Burns after pitching in, and gained extra bounce as well.

The England opener failed to adjust to the sudden change in ball's trajectory.

Watch:

Earlier, India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings, thus conceding a massive lead of 241 runs in reply to England's 578 on Day Four of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, the visitors have decided not to enforce the follow-on and will bat again.

Sundar remained unbeaten on 85 for which he faced 138 deliveries. He scored 12 boundaries and two sixes during the course of his innings.

Earlier on the third day, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara had made valuable contributions of 91 and 73 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane had failed with the bat as they could score only 11 and 1 respectively.