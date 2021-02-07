IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant slams Jack Leach for four sixes; brings half-century in 40 balls

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rishabh Pant displayed an aggressive brand of cricket to bring his fifth Test half-century in 40 deliveries against England in Chennai.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant displayed an aggressive brand of cricket to score his half-century in merely 40 deliveries on Day 3 of the ongoing Chennai Test against England.

Pant, who is known for his aggressive style of batting, smashed four sixes off Jack Leach en-route his fifty. However, it is worth noting that while Pant did go for the big hits, he was also equally wary of the deliveries pitching onto the good length and took calculated risks on his way to a fifth half-century.

Pant arrived at the crease when India had lost captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession, but the Indian youngster remained unfazed and played his natural game from ball one.

Watch the sixes from Rishabh Pant:

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman reached his fifty with a four, as he stepped out against Leach to hit him towards the long-off boundary.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Pant stitched together a brilliant, unbeaten stand of 81 runs off just 87 balls as India reached 154/4 to trail by 424 runs at the tea break. Pant and Pujara remained not out on 54 (44 balls, four 4s and four 6s) and 53 (111 balls, seven 4s) respectively at the end of the second session.