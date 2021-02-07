IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: Joe Root takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

Image Source : TWITTER/NIC_SAVAGE1 England captain Joe Root took an incredible one-handed diving catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane, as troubles mount for India.

Joe Root can't seem to do a thing wrong in 2021 so far. After three centuries in successive Tests, two of which were double tons, Root is stepping up on the field for England too.

On Day 3 of the ongoing Chennai Test, Joe Root took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane, as India find themselves in big trouble in the game.

Rahane, who had just arrived at the crease, went for a drive through the covers as he came down the track. The bowler, Dominic Bess, bowled a little too full and Rahane, who had already committed to the shot, failed to keep the ball to the ground.

Root, who was standing at cover, dived towards his left and took an incredible catch to cut short Rahane's innings, as he was dismissed on 1.

Watch:

Root has been brilliant in the Test against India so far, scoring his fifth double-century in Test cricket (and third as captain). Root scored 218 runs in the first innings, steering England to a strong total of 578.

Earlier, India had lost openers Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (29) and returning captain Virat Kohli (11) cheaply in the innings.

England were bowled out on 578 early in the first session of Day 3, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin taking three wickets each.