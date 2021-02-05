Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1: England players wear black armbands to pay tribute to Tom Moore

The players of the England cricket team were seen wearing black armbands in the first Test against India which began on Friday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they paid tribute to inspirational war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who passed away recently.

The 100-year-old British army veteran, who raised millions of pounds to help Britain's health service in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic last year, passed away with coronavirus on Tuesday.

Joe Root's men wore black armbands when the teams stood for their respective national anthems before the visitors came out to bat.

"It's really sad news. I had the pleasure of getting a chance to speak to him at the start of the last year. I am sure his family would be extremely proud of the legacy he has left behind. Someone gave the nation a chance to smile about in these dark times. All the great things he did for the National Health Services (NHS), on behalf of the whole cricket team, I would like to send thoughts to him and his family," Root had earlier said in a video shared by England Cricket Board (ECB) before the start of the Test match.

"He spoke very fondly about the game of cricket throughout his life. From the whole cricket community, he will be sadly missed," he had added.