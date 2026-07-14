India vs England 1st ODI pitch report; here's how surface at Edgbaston is expected to play

New Delhi:

India are all set to play their first ODI against England on Tuesday at Edgbaston as they gear up to bounce back from their seven-match winless streak in T20Is. First whitewashed by Ireland 0-2 and then losing the T20Is to England 0-4, the chips are down, and India look to their seniors, intending to bounce back and prove themselves.



India are currently on a seven-match winless streak and look to register their maiden win on the tour as they aim to avoid an unwanted record. The previous time that India failed to win any match in eight or more across formats was during the 2014-15 tour to Australia. There is hope in the air that they will bounce back as stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are back.

Along with the three, the line-up for the match includes captain Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar. For Bumrah, this match would be his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, exactly 968 days later.

In the last five men’s ODIs, India have defeated England in each of their matches and with the changed squad and Edgbaston pitch’s assistance, the chances of continuing the undefeated streak appear high.

Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch report

Typically, the pitch at Edgbaston is a fine batting ground and a balanced one for both the spinners and the pacers. The first ten overs of the game could be crucial, before the ball flattens the surface and the batters settle in, for better batting conditions. The day’s weather forecast predicts warm conditions with no interruptions in sight.

Edgbaston, Birmingham - The Numbers Game

Total Matches - 66

Matches won batting first - 28

Matches won bowling first - 31

Average 1st innings Score - 235

Average 2nd innings Score - 188

Highest total recorded - 408/9 (50 Ovs) by England vs New Zealand

Lowest total recorded - 70/10 (25.2 Ovs) by Australia vs England

Highest score chased - 332/7 (48 Ovs) by England vs Pakistan

Lowest score defended - 129/7 (20 Ovs) by India vs England

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