India vs England 1st ODI live streaming details; check when and where to watch opener on TV, online

New Delhi:

India and England are all set to lock horns in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 14, as they look to put their best foot forward in the three-match series. After having been hammered in a five-match T20I series, the Men in Blue will look to bounce back in the three ODIs with the bigwigs returning to the fold.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be in focus as India hope that happy days will finally arrive after the 4-0 drubbing in the T20I series and a 2-0 loss in the preceding T20Is against Ireland. Kohli and Rohit will be in action in the only format they play, while Bumrah also makes a return and is in line to play his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia.

Meanwhile, Kohli missed the previous ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the IPL 2026 final. His return and form will be crucial in how the Men in Blue fare in the three ODIs as the preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027 continue.

Parthiv Patel emphasises what Kohli's importance is for India

Recently, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel also highlighted that Kohli's form will be helpful for the visitors in this series. "What has Virat Kohli left to achieve? He won the World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy, and the one title that remained, the T20 World Cup; he won that as well," Patel said on JioStar. "India became the world's number one Test side under his captaincy, and he also led the team to a series win in Australia. So, the question for me is how motivated he is.

"One target could be the hundred centuries. If that's in his mind, then it becomes a by-product of him scoring runs. And if he scores runs and is in good form in overseas conditions, the rest of the batting unit will benefit as well. Virat Kohli's presence will definitely help this team."

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the first ODI between the two sides.

When will the India vs England 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will begin on Tuesday, July 14.

At what time will the India vs England 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs England 1st ODI match being played?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Where can you watch the India vs England 1st ODI match in India?

The live telecast for the India vs England 1st ODI match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs England 1st ODI match in India?

The live streaming for the India vs England 1st ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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