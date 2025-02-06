IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score: England opt to bat after winning the toss; no Kohli for India, two debutants

It's a decently sized ground with 69m and 68m boundaries on either side with a 75m straight boundary. The surface is rock-hard as Graeme Swann bends down to check. With the sun baking down, the wicket will be dry and there are runs to be hand but it will take a turn later on. There will be dew but if the batting side scores big, 300-plus could be a challenging run-chase. Should be a good contest, especially for the batters.