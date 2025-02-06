IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score: England opt to bat after winning the toss; no Kohli for India, two debutants

It's a decently sized ground with 69m and 68m boundaries on either side with a 75m straight boundary. The surface is rock-hard as Graeme Swann bends down to check. With the sun baking down, the wicket will be dry and there are runs to be hand but it will take a turn later on. There will be dew but if the batting side scores big, 300-plus could be a challenging run-chase. Should be a good contest, especially for the batters.
Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and the visitors have opted to bat first. England haven't been good chasers in ODIs in recent times apart from one match where Liam Livingstone went berserk against the West Indies and on a hot and sultry day in Nagpur. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wanted to field first and both teams got what they wanted.
A huge huddle in the Indian camp. A couple of Indian players have gotten their caps. Yashasvi Jaiswal has gotten his cap as he will be making his debut in the ODIs having established himself as a solid opener in T20Is and Tests while Harshit Rana also makes his debut, now in third format in a row in a space of three months.
Joe Root has returned for England in the white-ball side for the first time since 2023 and since he is coming off a sensational SA20 for the Paarl Royals, the visitors will hope that he can get off the blocks straight away.
India have their seniors returning for the ODIs after a little break following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which some of those did play Ranji games. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant all are back for India.
India will be up against England in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. England haven't had a great run in the ODIs in recent times but so do India and the visitors will be keen for redemption. Welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI from Nagpur-
