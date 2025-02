IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score: England opt to bat after winning the toss; no Kohli for India, two debutants

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India are up against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: England opt to bat after winning the toss; no Kohli for India, two debutants

India vs England Live Updates: ICC Champions Trophy is less than 15 days away and here we have India, the two-time champions and England, the 2019 world champions on the heels of taking on each other in a three-match series in a format, that might feel left out amid the magnanimous devastation caused by T20 cricket and the old-world charm of Test cricket. But both teams lost their most recent ODI assignments, hence, there might be a little work to do on that front for them. India are coming off 4-1 T20I series win but have their senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning and similarly for England, they have Joe Root coming back to the ODI fold for the first time since 2023. It promises to be a humdinger. Follow all the live updates for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI-