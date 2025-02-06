Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
  5. IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score: England opt to bat after winning the toss; no Kohli for India, two debutants
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score: England opt to bat after winning the toss; no Kohli for India, two debutants

India vs England Live Cricket Score: The three-match ODI series between India and England begins on February 6 in Nagpur. The series will be used as a dress rehearsal for the ICC Champions Trophy as both teams look to nail down their combinations and try out a couple of players.

Edited By : Anshul Gupta, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Published : Feb 06, 2025 12:46 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 13:33 IST
India are up against England in the first ODI of the
Image Source : GETTY India are up against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: England opt to bat after winning the toss; no Kohli for India, two debutants

India vs England Live Updates: ICC Champions Trophy is less than 15 days away and here we have India, the two-time champions and England, the 2019 world champions on the heels of taking on each other in a three-match series in a format, that might feel left out amid the magnanimous devastation caused by T20 cricket and the old-world charm of Test cricket. But both teams lost their most recent ODI assignments, hence, there might be a little work to do on that front for them. India are coming off 4-1 T20I series win but have their senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning and similarly for England, they have Joe Root coming back to the ODI fold for the first time since 2023. It promises to be a humdinger. Follow all the live updates for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI-

Live updates :IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score and Updates

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:33 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI pitch report

    It's a decently sized ground with 69m and 68m boundaries on either side with a 75m straight boundary. The surface is rock-hard as Graeme Swann bends down to check. With the sun baking down, the wicket will be dry and there are runs to be hand but it will take a turn later on. There will be dew but if the batting side scores big, 300-plus could be a challenging run-chase. Should be a good contest, especially for the batters.

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:23 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Joe Root returns for England, no Mark Wood

    Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:22 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can debutants shine for India in Nagpur today?

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Virat Kohli misses out for India - BIG NEWS!

    Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    England win the toss, opt to bat

    England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and the visitors have opted to bat first. England haven't been good chasers in ODIs in recent times apart from one match where Liam Livingstone went berserk against the West Indies and on a hot and sultry day in Nagpur. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wanted to field first and both teams got what they wanted.

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:16 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Jaiswal, Harhit Rana get their caps

    A huge huddle in the Indian camp. A couple of Indian players have gotten their caps. Yashasvi Jaiswal has gotten his cap as he will be making his debut in the ODIs having established himself as a solid opener in T20Is and Tests while Harshit Rana also makes his debut, now in third format in a row in a space of three months.

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    England aim to bounce back

    Joe Root has returned for England in the white-ball side for the first time since 2023 and since he is coming off a sensational SA20 for the Paarl Royals, the visitors will hope that he can get off the blocks straight away.

  • Feb 06, 2025 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The seniors return for India after a decent break

    India have their seniors returning for the ODIs after a little break following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which some of those did play Ranji games. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant all are back for India.

  • Feb 06, 2025 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and England

    India will be up against England in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. England haven't had a great run in the ODIs in recent times but so do India and the visitors will be keen for redemption. Welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI from Nagpur-

