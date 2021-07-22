Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live Online

Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live OnlineIND vs CS XI Live: Recalled England opener Haseeb Hameed scored a fighting unbeaten half-century to take County Select XI to 113/4 at tea on the second day of the warm-up match against the touring Indian Test team. The right-handed Hameed was on 59 not out off 162 balls and had added unbeaten 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Lyndon James after his side was reduced to 56/4. Pacers Umesh Yadav (2/18 in 10 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/23 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (1/27 in 11 overs) had good workout. The touring Indians had reduced the home side to 44/3 in 21 overs at lunch to wrest the initiative.
At what time does India vs County Select XI Day 3 start?
India vs County Select XI Day 3 starts at 3:30 PM IST.
When is India vs County Select XI Day 3?
India vs County Select XI Day 3 will take place on July 22 in Durham's country ground Emirates Riverside.
How do I watch live streaming of the India vs County Select XI Day 3?
You can watch India vs County Select XI Day 3 on Durham Cricket's Youtube channel.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs County Select XI Day 3?
There is no live television telecast for India vs County Select XI Day 3.