Thursday, July 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live Online

Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live Online

Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Find full details on when and where to watch IND vs CSXI Online.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2021 15:01 IST
Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live Online
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI

Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live Online

Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live Online

IND vs CS XI Live: Recalled England opener Haseeb Hameed scored a fighting unbeaten half-century to take County Select XI to 113/4 at tea on the second day of the warm-up match against the touring Indian Test team. The right-handed Hameed was on 59 not out off 162 balls and had added unbeaten 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Lyndon James after his side was reduced to 56/4. Pacers Umesh Yadav (2/18 in 10 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/23 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (1/27 in 11 overs) had good workout. The touring Indians had reduced the home side to 44/3 in 21 overs at lunch to wrest the initiative.

Live Streaming India vs County Select XI Day 3: Watch IND vs CSXI Live Online

At what time does India vs County Select XI Day 3 start?

India vs County Select XI Day 3 starts at 3:30 PM IST.

When is India vs County Select XI Day 3?

India vs County Select XI Day 3 will take place on July 22 in Durham's country ground Emirates Riverside.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs County Select XI Day 3?

You can watch India vs County Select XI Day 3 on Durham Cricket's Youtube channel.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs County Select XI Day 3?

There is no live television telecast for India vs County Select XI Day 3.

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X