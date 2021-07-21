India vs County Select XI Live Streaming Day 2: Watch IND vs CS XI Live Online

India vs County Select XI Live Streaming Day 2: Watch IND vs CS XI Live OnlineIND vs CSXI Live: India ended the Day 1 of the three-day warm-up match against County Select XI at 306/9, with wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul producing a remarkable performance to not only bail the team out of early trouble, but also scoring a century. Rahul scored 101 before walking off the field as retired-out, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also played an important 75-run out to nullify a poor start from the Indian side. The visitors had lost their first three wickets inside 67 runs with openers Rohit Sharma (9) and Mayank Agarwal (28), as well as Cheteshwar Pujara (21) being dismissed cheaply. Hanuma Vihari played 71 deliveries for his 24 before he fell as India's fourth wicket on the score of 107. Rahul and Jadeja, then, forged a 127-run partnership to rescue the Indian innings. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs County Select XI Live Streaming Day 2.
At what time does India vs County Select XI Day 2 start?
India vs County Select XI starts at 3:30 PM IST.
When is India vs County Select XI Day 2?
India vs County Select XI Day 2 will take place on July 21 in Durham's country ground Emirates Riverside.
How do I watch live streaming of the India vs County Select XI Day 2?
You can watch India vs County Select XI Day 2 on Durham Cricket's Youtube channel.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs County Select XI Day 2?
There is no live television telecast for India vs County Select XI Day 2.