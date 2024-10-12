India vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport during 3rd T20I in Hyderabad?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy during a practice session ahead of the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad.

The 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12, is likely to be interrupted by rain.

India are leading the three-match series 2-0 and look favourites to inflict a whitewash on their opponents on Saturday. With the series already decided, Team India are likely to give opportunities to Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana who have been warming the bench thus far.

"Obviously, there's a nice depth in the squad - a lot of guys have the IPL experience. We are trying to expose as many guys as we can to international experience with what we have coming up. So someone like Harshit Rana, we are keen to give a game to. Obviously, Tilak (Varma) came into the squad a bit later. Jitesh (Sharma) is there as well. We want to give Sanju another chance. So there are options," said India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate ahead of the 3rd T20I.

If Nitish Kumar Reddy gets a game on Saturday then it will be his first game for the country on his home turf. Nitish displayed a phenomenal touch with the bat to set the tone of the second fixture in Delhi. He hammered seven sixes and four fours during his whirlwind knock of 74 off just 34 balls at a spectacular strike rate of 217.64.

The budding allrounder also showcased his brilliance with the ball in hand, picking up the wickets of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahumudullah. He conceded just 23 runs in his spell at an economy rate of 5.75 runs per over.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast for 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh

There is a 40% chance of rain in Hyderabad on Saturday as per Accuweather, a media company that provides weather forecasting services. The city received rainfall on Friday and hence the ground staff had to work really hard to protect the pitch and outfield.