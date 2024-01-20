Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Bangladesh.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Uday Saharan-led side to start title defense

The defending champions India will take on the winners of the U19 World Cup 2020 edition Bangladesh in the third match of the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday, January 20. The Indian cricket team will be led by Uday Saharan whereas Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby will captain the Bangla Tigers.

India have won the most number of U19 World Cup titles (5) and, hence, have the opportunity to better their record this time around. India have numerous stars in Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, and Saumy Kumar Pandey among others but they will be wary of Bangladesh who recently won the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup in the UAE.