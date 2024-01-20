Saturday, January 20, 2024
     
  India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Uday Saharan-led side to start title defense
Defending champions India are all set to take on Bangladesh in the third match of the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. Both teams will be playing in their first game of the tournament.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2024 12:02 IST
India vs Bangladesh.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Bangladesh.

The defending champions India will take on the winners of the U19 World Cup 2020 edition Bangladesh in the third match of the ongoing U19 Men's Cricket World Cup at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday, January 20. The Indian cricket team will be led by Uday Saharan whereas Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby will captain the Bangla Tigers.

India have won the most number of U19 World Cup titles (5) and, hence, have the opportunity to better their record this time around. India have numerous stars in Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, and Saumy Kumar Pandey among others but they will be wary of Bangladesh who recently won the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup in the UAE.

 

 

Live updates :India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Defending champions to kickstart campaign in Bloemfontein

  Jan 20, 2024 12:02 PM (IST)

    Hello everyone!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. The defending champions India are taking on the Bangla Tigers in the third fixture of the ongoing tournament at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. Kindly stay tuned to our live blog to get all the instant updates from the game.

     

