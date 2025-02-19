India vs Bangladesh head-to-head ODI record ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai With India all set to take on Bangladesh in their first game of the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, let us have a look at the various head-to-head between both teams.

The stage is set for the Indian team's first game in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma's men will take on Bangladesh in their first game of the season. Both sides will lock horns in game 2 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Both sides will hope to get off to a good start to the tournament and get off the mark with a win. It is worth noting that the Indian team will be coming into the Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of an ODI series win against England. The Men in Blue took on England across three ODIs and managed to win every single game.

They will hope to get off to a stellar start in the upcoming tournament as well. On the other hand, Bangladesh's form in ODIs has been quite shaky. The side recently lost an ODI series to the West Indies, and with a tough clash against India approaching, the side will hope for a good performance.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs (1988-2025)

Both India and Bangladesh have faced each other 41 times in the ODI format since their first game in 1988. Out of the 41 times, the Indian team have registered wins 32 times, whereas Bangladesh have managed to win games eight times. One match has produced no result. The upcoming Champions Trophy clash between both teams will be the 42nd encounter between both sides.

Matches India won Bangladesh won Draw Tie 41 32 08 00 01

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in Champions Trophy

As for both teams' records in the Champions Trophy, India and Bangladesh have only faced off once in the tournament, where the Indian team emerged victorious.

Matches India won Bangladesh won Draw Tie 01 01 00 00 00

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs at neutral venue

It is interesting to note that in the second game of the Champions Trophy 2025, India and Bangladesh will lock horns in Dubai, which will be a neutral venue for both sides. At a neutral venue, India and Bangladesh have faced off 12 times, with India emerging victorious twice, while Bangladesh have won twice.