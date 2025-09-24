Live IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: With eye on spot in final, India face Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: India lock horns against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Asia Cup Super Four as they look to make their way into the final. Meanwhile, Bangladesh look to pull off an upset.

New Delhi:

IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: India face Bangladesh in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue won their Super Four opener against Pakistan and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in their Super Four opener and will look to pull off an upset over India.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 17 times, with the Men in Blue enjoying a comprehensive 16-1 lead over the Bangla Tigers. The only time Bangladesh defeated India in a T20I was in 2019 when they chased down 149 against the Rohit Sharma-led team. Other than that, India have won all the 16 other matches and have a win percentage of 94/1 against them.

Match Scorecard