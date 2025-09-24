Advertisement
IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: India lock horns against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Asia Cup Super Four as they look to make their way into the final. Meanwhile, Bangladesh look to pull off an upset.

India face Bangladesh in Dubai.
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: India face Bangladesh in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue won their Super Four opener against Pakistan and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in their Super Four opener and will look to pull off an upset over India.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 17 times, with the Men in Blue enjoying a comprehensive 16-1 lead over the Bangla Tigers. The only time Bangladesh defeated India in a T20I was in 2019 when they chased down 149 against the Rohit Sharma-led team. Other than that, India have won all the 16 other matches and have a win percentage of 94/1 against them.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs BAN Cricket Match Updates

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: Will Bumrah rest??

    A major question revolves around whether India will keep playing their talisman Jasprit Bumrah in the final and the West Indies Test series ahead? India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate all but confirmed that Bumrah will be playing as he said India are "unlikely" to make any changes.

  • 6:45 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: The powerhouse India looking as formidable as anything

    Meanwhile, India are looking as formidable and fearless as anything. They have assembled a team for the ages in the T20I format with all departments well covered and a plethora of all-rounders offering them big cushion to bank on. They have won four matches and will look for another one today.

  • 6:43 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: From being in danger of group stage exit to having final in sight

    Bangladesh were staring down the barrel as they were in danger of an early exit from the Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Sri Lanka and beating Afghanistan by only eight runs. However, Afghanistan's loss to Sri Lanka took them to the Super Four stage, where they defeated the Group B toppers Sri Lanka and now have the final in their sight. But they will need to get the better of India.

  • 6:39 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN Cricket Score Live: Unbeaten India face rising Bangladesh

    The only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup 2025 - India - are up against the rising Bangladesh side in their Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both India and Bangladesh have won their opening matches in the Super Four and will look to double the number of wins as the spots for the final lie ahead.

Top News

