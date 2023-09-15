IND vs BAN Asia Cup: Ravindra Jadeja looks to join Kapil Dev in elite list in ODIs as India face Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs BAN Asia Cup: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the door of registering a historic milestone in ODI cricket. India will take on Bangladesh in the final Super Four game in the Asia Cup with no prize for winning or losing as both teams are sitting in two extreme positions. The Men in Blue are set to face Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament, while the Bangla Tigers have been knocked out.

All-rounder Jadeja is a vital cog for the Indian team in all three formats. He has featured in over 300 International matches for the Men in Blue and has scored over 2,500 runs in both ODIs and Tests. Jadeja has taken 275 wickets in the longest format and he stands just one wicket short of scalping his 200th ODI wicket. Jadeja will become the second Indian ever to have a double of 200 wickets and 2000-plus runs in the ODI format as he will join Kapil Dev in an exclusive list. Also, Jadeja will be the 14th player in the world with a double of 2000 runs and 200-plus wickets in ODIs.

Jadeja made a comeback from a knee injury during the 2022 Asia Cup. He missed out on being part of the Indian squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The all-rounder underwent surgery and then made a comeback in the Border-Gavaskar series in 2023 at home. The star all-rounder has been among the regular faces of the team ever since and is set to be vital for the ODI World Cup at home too.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are currently looking to fine-tune their preparations for the marquee tournament in the Asia Cup 2023. India confirmed their place in the finals of the Asian tournament with a hard-fought win over Sri Lanka in their second match of the Super Four stage. The Men in Blue earlier defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening rain-affected Super Four clash. They now meet Sri Lanka in the final as the defending champions confirmed their place for the summit clash with a thrilling win over Pakistan.

