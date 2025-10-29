India vs Australia: What will happen if ODI World Cup semi-final is washed away due to rain? Rain threatens the India vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai. With showers forecast for both match and reserve days, Australia will reach the final if play is washed out, having finished higher in the league stage.

Navi Mumbai:

India will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, the match faces uncertainty as weather forecasts predict heavy chances of rain, particularly towards the first of the first innings, raising concerns over the completion of the game.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST, but with more than a 40% chance of rain, there is a possibility that the match may be delayed or interrupted. If the game cannot be completed on Thursday, it will move to the designated reserve day on Friday, October 31. Yet, forecasts suggest that rain may continue to affect play even on the reserve day.

Under ICC Playing Conditions for knockouts, a 50-over match requires both teams to face at least 20 overs (or fewer if a side is bowled out earlier) to constitute a valid result. If play cannot reach this minimum on either the scheduled or reserve day, the match will be abandoned.

In such a scenario, Australia will progress to the final, as they finished higher in the league standings and recorded more wins than India. The Aussies won six of their seven league matches, with one washout against Sri Lanka, while India finished fourth with three wins, three losses, and the last league game against Bangladesh being abandoned due to rain.

What happened in group stage clash?

Notably, India lost their earlier league encounter against Australia by three wickets in Visakhapatnam. The visitors were asked to chase 331 runs, but Alyssa Healy took over the responsibility, as the captain led from the front, scoring 142 runs to win the game in the penultimate over of the game.

The good news for the Kangaroos would be that their captain is now fit and, after missing the league games against England and New Zealand, is set to make her return to the playing XI.