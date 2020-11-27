AUS v IND: Wasim Jaffer pokes fun at KL Rahul after Glenn Maxwell's fiery 19-ball 45 in 1st ODI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wasim Jaffer poked fun at KL Rahul as his IPL teammate Glenn Maxwell produced a fiery 19-ball 45-run cameo against India in the 1st ODI.

Former India batsman and Kings XI Punjab's coach Wasim Jaffer poked fun at Glenn Maxwell''s fiery cameo for Australia during the first ODI against India on Friday. Maxwell scored 45 off just 19 balls in the innings which included five fours and three sixes.

Maxwell represented Kings XI Punjab in the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League and had an underwhelming season with the bat. He failed to hit a single six throughout his IPL campaign, as he played in 13 matches for the KXIP.

Maxwell scored only 108 runs in 11 innings, scoring a highest of 32. Moreover, his strike-rate was 101.88. He hit only nine fours throughout the campaign.

However, as he turned out for Australia in the first ODI, he hit two sixes within an over of Yuzvendra Chahal, scoring at an incredible strike rate of 236.84.

And so, Jaffer, who worked with Maxwell in the same franchise in IPL 2020, took to Twitter to poke fun over Maxwell's innings.

He posted a picture of the Pakistan fan who was made famous for his expression after a dropped catch, and captioned it: ".@klrahul11 behind the stumps right now #Maxwell #AUSvIND."

KL Rahul was the captain of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. In its final match of IPL 2020 league stage where KXIP needed a win to stay alive in their chances for a playoff qualification, KXIP had dropped Maxwell from the playing XI. The side eventually lost the match and bowed out of the tournament.

Earlier, Australia posted a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs against Australia, as Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored centuries.