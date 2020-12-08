Watch: Virat Kohli's heartwarming response to 'We miss you Dhoni' banner during 2nd T20I

Image Source : INSTA - @AASHAN.DEVA The fans displayed 'We miss you Dhoni' banner during the second T20I, and Kohli, who was standing at the boundary line during the time, had a heartwarming response.

Team India captain Virat Kohli could be often seen interacting with fans during matches, and it was no different when the side met Australia for the second T20I of the three-match series in Sydney.

Kohli, who was fielding at the boundary line, had a heartwarming response to a fan banner which read, "We miss you Dhoni."

Kohli, reacting to the banner, pointed towards himself and then made a "two" sign, saying, "Me too."

One of the fans who held the banner took to his Instagram profile to share the video. Watch:

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15 earlier this year. He had been away from Team India since the 2019 World Cup, where the side suffered a semifinal defeat to New Zealand.

However, the former Indian captain made a return to action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, as he led the Chennai Super Kings. It was a disappointing campaign for the Men in Yellow as they finished seventh in the table -- their worst-ever finish in the tournament.

It was speculated that the 2020 season was MS Dhoni's last in the IPL, but the wicketkeeper-batsman put an end to the rumours himself ahead of CSK's final game of the league stage. When asked whether Dhoni would appear for the franchise for the final time, the 39-year-old famously replied, "definitely not."