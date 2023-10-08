India vs Australia Today Match Prediction - Who will win World Cup match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli vs Australia during ODI match on Sep 27, 2023

India and Australia, two historic cricketing rivals, will clash in the ICC World Cup 2023 match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Both teams will target a positive start for their respective World Cup campaign and will offer everything they can to walk away with crucial two points.

The Men in Blue will be under pressure to fulfil the expectations of home fans while the travelling side might look to end their recent poor form in the ODIs. India famously lifted the Asia Cup 2023 crown and beat Australia in the three-match ODI series without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last month.

But Australia managed to win the last ODI encounter between the two teams with a dominant performance to boost their morale ahead of the World Cup clash. Both teams are facing some troubling news over players' availability but will definitely try to produce an entertaining performance on Sunday

Match Details

Match: ICC World Cup 2023, Match 5

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, October 8 at 2:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 HD, HotStar Website and App

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia probable playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: David Warner

Both teams have an abundance of big-name batters available for this game but David Warner's recent form trumps all the contenders. The veteran Australian opener enters this tournament after smashing three consecutive fifties against India and one century against South Africa last month. Warner has an impressive record against India in ODIs with 1174 runs in 24 innings, including 575 runs on Indian soil.

Best Bowler of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

India's premier spinner will be looking to make a big impact at Chepauk's spin-friendly pitch on Sunday. Indian team is expected to form a three-man spin attack against Australia and Kuldeep's recent form puts him at the top. Kuldeep bagged the Player of the Tournament award for taking nine wickets in four innings at Asia Cup 2023. He also picked two valuable wickets against Australia in the most recent ODI encounter on September 17.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

Latest Cricket News