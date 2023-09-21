India vs Australia Today Match Prediction - Who will win 1st ODI match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India captain KL Rahul and Australia captain Pat Cummins

Newly crowned Asia Cup champions India (IND) will face a tough test when they host Australia (AUS) in the finest ODI match at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Friday, September 22. Australia enter this series after their shock 3-2 series defeat against South Africa away but they will be boosted with the return of senior players Pat Cummins and Steve Smith.

India will be without the services of rested starts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for the first two games of the three-match series. Fit-again KL Rahul leads the team with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah looking for game time to regain fitness. But all eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin, who is making his return to ODIs after a gap of 19 months and is in contention to make India squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 if Axar Patel fails to recover on time.

Match Details

Match: Australia tour of India 2023,1st ODI

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Date & Time: September 22, 1:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD, JioCinema Website and App

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Mitchell Marsh

Australian batting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh enters this series after a sensational display with a bat in the recent Australia series. With Travis Head out injured, Marsh will open an innings with David Warner. He scored 71 runs in the last ODI against South Africa after smashing two unbeaten fifties in T20Is. Marsh also claimed the Player of the Series award for scoring 195 runs in three innings when both India and Australia last played each other in March 2023.

Best Bowler of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

India's premier pacer was in decent form in the recent Asia Cup 2023 with four wickets in three innings. He will be looking to gain further match fitness during this series and will be India's best bowling option while facing Australia's in-form batters. Bumrah has taken 22 wickets in 17 ODI matches played against Australia and will be eager to add more in the upcoming game.

Who will win the Match: Australia (AUS)

Latest Cricket News