AUS vs IND: 'Proud moment to wear the white jersey': Natarajan ready for upcoming challenge

T Natarajan has made the most of the opportunities given to him throughout India's ongoing tour of Australia. The bowler was drafted into the ODI squad a night before the side's first match, and impressed with his performance in the final game of the series.

He took two wickets in the ODI as India registered a victory in the match, and continued on his impressive run throughout the T20I series, taking six wickets in three games.

After an injury to Umesh Yadav during the second Test of the four-match series, Team India provided T Natarajan with a maiden Test call-up.

On Tuesday, the pacer took to his official Twitter profile to share a picture of him in the Test jersey.

A proud moment to wear the white jersey 🇮🇳 Ready for the next set of challenges 👍🏽#TeamIndia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/TInWJ9rYpU — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 5, 2021

Along with Natarajan, Shardul Thakur was also included as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who faced a wrist fracture during the first Test.

Earlier today, team India dealt with another injury blow as KL Rahul was also ruled out of the remainder of the series with a wrist sprain. The BCCI confirmed the development through a press release.

However, Rohit Sharma's return comes as a silver lining as the opening batsman remains in line to make a comeback to the international side with the third Test in Sydney.

The series between Australia and India is currently level at 1-1.