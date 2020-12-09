'A dream come true moment': T Natarajan's heartfelt message after stellar outing on maiden int'l tour

Image Source : TWITTER/NATARAJAN_91 T Natarajan took six wickets in the three-match T20I series against Australia and made an impression on his maiden international tour.

T Natarajan enjoyed a stellar maiden tour with Team India in Australia. The left-arm pacer, who was selected on the back of impressive performances in the recently-concluded 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, played in four limited-overs matches for the side (1 ODIs and 3 T20Is).

While he took two wickets on his ODI debut, Natarajan scalped six wickets in the three-match T20I series.

The bowler impressed with his accurate line and lengths throughout the tour and picked up key wickets for the side at crucial stages. In his debut ODI, Natarajan also ended India's six-match long wicket-less streak in the powerplay.

After lifting the T20I series trophy with Team India, Natarajan took to Twitter to acknowledge his teammates and fans for the "support and encouragement."

"The last few months have been surreal. My maiden outing with #TeamIndia and we won the T20I series. A dream come true moment made special by the champion bunch. I thank my teammates for their constant support and encouragement. Thank you everyone for your love & support," Natarajan wrote.

The left-armer represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, and took 16 wickets in as many matches for the side. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the pacer suffered an injury during the tournament, Natarajan emerged as the side's premier fast bowler and aided in their qualification for playoffs.

The bowler was famously called the 'Yorker Machine' due to his incredible accuracy at pitching the stock delivery.