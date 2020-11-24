India in Australia: Shreyas Iyer 'could be asked' to stay for Tests against Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES With Rohit Sharma's participation in the Test series looking uncertain, reports have emerged that Shreyas Iyer could be added as a reserve batsman for the Test series against Australia.

After it was reported earlier today that Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma could miss the upcoming Test series against Australia, it has emerged that the Indian team management could retain a player from the limited-overs squad for the longest format.

According to a report from the Times of India, Shreyas Iyer could be asked to stay back as a reserve batsman, if need arises.

Iyer has been one of the mainstays of India's white-ball squads over the past year, and has produced many dominant performances since cementing his place in the side after the 2019 World Cup last year.

It was reported by Indian Express that there has been no communication from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Rohit and Ishant's date of departure, as they continue the rehab at the facility in Bengaluru.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier said on Sunday that it would be very difficult for the duo to play the Test series if they don't reach Australia in next three-to-four days.

According to a BCCI source quoted by the ToI, Iyer could be asked to stay.

“There won’t be any fresh player coming in after Rohit and Ishant’s arrival. The selectors picked a jumbo squad for this reason. If the need arises, Shreyas could be asked to stay back,” a BCCI source told the newspaper.

“As of now, the white-ball players are supposed to fly back before the Test series but there’s one change in the plans."

The Test series between India and Australia begins on December 17, with the first match being played in Adelaide. It would be India's first day/night Test on foreign soil.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will return to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his child.