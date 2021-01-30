'She absolutely loves it': David Warner's daughter elated after getting special gift from Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVIDWARNER31 | GETTY IMAGES David Warner's daughter and India skipper Virat Kohli

Despite Australia's home defeat in the recently-concluded Test series against India, opener David Warner's daughter has a reason to smile. Warner's daughter Indi Rae has been gifted India's Test jersey by skipper Virat Kohli.

After captain Kohli's departure, the Indian unit, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari's gritty knocks, drew the third Test at the SCG before defeating the Aussies in the fourth and final Test and clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant slammed a match-defining knock as India toppled the hosts for the first time in 32 years at The Gabba.

Warner, on Saturday, shared an adorable picture where his daughter can be seen flaunting Kohli's jersey. "I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK #fan," Warner captioned the post on Instagram.

Warner's wife, Candice, had recently told the media about Indi Rae being a big fan of the Indian skipper.

“We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel,” Candice had told a Sydney-based radio station.

After India's historic win Down Under, Rahane had also gifted off-spinner Nathan Lyon a jersey signed by Indian players as a gesture of respect. Lyon became only the 13th Australian player to have played 100 Tests.

Meanwhile, India are all set to host England in a four-Test series which will play a crucial role in deciding whether the Kohli-led side will make it to the final of the World Test Championship at the iconic Lord's stadium. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai while the action for the last two Tests will shift to Ahmedabad.