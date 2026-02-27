IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal open for India in Hobart

Advertisement
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
After losing the first ODI to Australia by 21 runs (DLS), India women aim to bounce back in the second ODI at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Arundhati Reddy shone with a four-wicket haul in the opening game. Meanwhile, debutant Vaishnavi Sharma gets her first cap as India opt to bat first.

After sealing the T20I series 2-1, India suffered a 21-run defeat (DLS method) in the first ODI against Australia. With rain not expected to play spoilsport, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be eyeing a bounce back in the second ODI on February 27 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Meanwhile, despite the defeat, Arundhati Reddy’s spell stole the show, as she claimed a four-wicket haul to win the Player of the Match.

Australia’s batting, in the meantime, hasn’t played some good cricket lately and that is one area that the Indian team would hope to expose. However, a squad filled with cricketing royalties, it’s only a matter of time before Australia bounce back. They would be gunning to win the second ODI and seal the series, particularly after their defeat to India in the ODI World Cup semi-final last year.

In the meantime, India have won the toss and elected to bat first. 20-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma has been handed her debut cap in the format.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani

