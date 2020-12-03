AUS vs IND: India have found 'pure batsman' at no.6, says Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on India's Hardik Pandya after a stellar show with the bat in the ODI series against Australia.

Team India may have conceded a 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series against Australia, but Hardik Pandya's performances with the bat were the silver linings for Virat Kohli and co. The Indian cricketer, who is naturally an all-rounder, emerged as a pure batsman in the ODIs in Australia.

In the three games, Pandya scored 210 runs at an average of 105 and an impressive strike-rate of 114.75. He scored two half-centuries with scores of 90 and 92*.

His unbeaten 92-run innings in the final ODI was key to India's success in the game at Canberra, as he forged a 150-run partnership alongside Ravindra Jadeja (66) to steer India past 300. The side eventually won the match by 13 runs.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Pandya after an impressive show in the ODI series.

“I was skeptical when they picked him on IPL performance. I thought he was a good T20 batsman but 50 over – is a slightly different game. Can Hardik Pandya be a pure 50 overs batsman and he proved to all of us that he can,” Manjrekar said on Sony Six after India's win in the final ODI.

“He had that score in the first match but we have seen him get runs and not be consistent enough but we have seen in this game again today. So yes, India have found a pure No. 6. Who knows he might start going up the order?”

“It wasn’t a T20 innings, India lost early wickets and he got 30 from his first 30 balls. He has got the range and not too many bowlers can keep him quiet. That’s really impressive. He has convinced me as I was skeptical about him as a No. 6 pure batsman. I think India have found one,” said Manjrekar.

Manjrekar further said that India have found a "capable" batsman as a number five or six.

“Whether he bowls or not, India have now found a very capable batsman who can be used as an option in No. 5 or No. 6," said Manjrekar.