AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma 'should be in Australia' if he passes all fitness tests: Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma is currently undergoing recovery after a hamstring injury, and there is little update on his current fitness status.

The speculations surrounding Rohit Sharma's fitness grew significantly after the squad selection for the tour to Australia, when he was left out of the side in all the three formats. The BCCI eventually released an updated squad where Rohit was included in the Test side, and rested for the limited-overs series.

His participation in the Test series, however, hangs in balance as there is little update on his current fitness status. Rohit is currently at the National Cricket Academy where he is undergoing rehabilitation for hamstring injury.

Legendary former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has now spoken about Rohit's participation in the Test series. Tendulkar has said that he doesn't see a reason why Rohit shouldn't be included in Tests if he "meets all parameters."

"I do not know the status of Rohit's fitness. That is something BCCI and Rohit know, they are in touch with each other and so are the physios and team management," Tendulkar told ANI.

"They would be the ideal ones to answer this. If Rohit passes all his fitness Tests and is cleared, then a player like Rohit should be there in Australia. If he meets all the parameters then he should be there," said the 47-year-old former Indian batsman.

Like Rohit, Ishant's participation was also subject to his recovery from the injury he sustained during the IPL 2020. However, it was confirmed later that the bowler would miss the Test series.

"Ishant's void will be there, but we have good bench strength, and I would like to once again reiterate that it is about the team and not the individual. Yes, individuals come together and make a team but when an individual is unfit or if he cannot be available for personal reasons, that is all part and parcel of any team," Tendulkar said.

In another interview with AFP, Tendulkar also said that India will miss the experience of Virat Kohli in the Test series. The Indian captain will leave the side after the first Test to attend the birth of his child.

"When you lose an experienced player like this (Kohli) there is without any doubt a void," Tendulkar said.

"But let's understand, this is not about individuals. It is about our team and the best part about Indian cricket right now is there is bench strength," added Tendulkar.

"So Virat has to come back for personal reasons and some youngster is going to get a chance to play in his spot and that's an opportunity for someone else."