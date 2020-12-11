AUS vs IND: Would not be surprised if Tests against India get a little fiery: Pat Cummins

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cummins is looking forward to the challenge of bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has already become one of the game's greats after a decade of brilliance with the bat.

Australia's top pacer Pat Cummins on Friday said matches in the upcoming Test series against India could get "a little fiery", reflecting their intense rivalry in a far cry from some friendly banters that marked the preceding limited overs leg.

The big-ticket four-match series begins with a day-night game in Adelaide from December 17.

"I wouldn't be surprised if with the players getting baked in the sun a couple of more hours each day, the Test matches get a little fiery," Cummins said during a virtual press conference.

"I think it's (the tour) been quite friendly in terms of banter - you see a lot of smiling faces around. That said, you see a lot of quick bowling out there, lots of batters taking the game on.

"So, I won't say that the actual match play has been overly friendly, it's been really competitive and hard.

"How we play the game reflects who we are as people and for the most part, the Aussie team is a pretty relaxed bunch, we like a bit of a laugh, so let's see what happens in this series."

One of the world's best fast bowlers, Cummins is looking forward to the challenge of bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has already become one of the game's greats after a decade of brilliance with the bat.

"I'm happy I don't have to bowl to Steve Smith. I saw Kane Williamson's double hundred last week. So, I'm pretty glad I'm not playing there (in New Zealand) as well.

"I think when you are in the moment, you try and maybe lift (the rivalry with the opposition batsman) a little bit. You sense it at the wicket when someone walks out there."

He has grown up watching legendary duels between the likes of Glenn McGrath and Brian Lara.

"In terms of how it affects the overall storyline, I don't think about it too much. But growing up as kids, they are the kind of contests that you tuned into TV.

"I remember (Glenn) McGrath bowling to (Brian) Lara; you had to watch it because you knew something was going to happen. I like being in those moments, let's see what happens this summer."

Seen as future Australia skipper, Cummins also said he doesn't see any problem with a bowler captaining a team in international cricket.

"I feel out of all formats, Tests are the easiest for a bowler to captain. You are busy and you got to be out there… putting a lot of effort into your bowling.

"That said, there's a bit of time that's afforded to you in Tests, the game moves at a slightly softer pace. I know there haven't been too many bowling captain's but I don't understand why it has to be a batter…"

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels.