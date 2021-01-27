Nathan Lyon shares picture of signed Team India jersey, thanks Rahane and Co. for 'incredibly kind' gesture

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES | INSTAGRAM/NATH.LYON421 Nathan Lyon

Australia tweaker Nathan Lyon on Wednesday thanked the Indian side for its 'kind gesture' during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Lyon, who completed 100 Tests as he stepped into The Gabba in the fourth and final Test, was presented with signed Team India jersey by skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Following India's emphatic victory in Brisbane where they ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at The Gabba, Rahane gifted Lyon a jersey signed by Indian players as a gesture of respect. Lyon became only the 13th Australian player to have played 100 Tests.

Lyon, in his Instagram post, reflected on the series and said that he's 'humble and grateful' to have played even one Test for Australia. The 33-year-old also congratulated Rahane and Co. on their historic series win Down Under.

“After a week at home, I’ve had a chance to reflect on the summer. Playing for Australia and receiving a baggy green has always been my dream. I am extremely humbled and grateful to have played one test match for Australia let alone 99 more.

“I have had the opportunity to play and learn from some of the greats of Australian Cricket and have made a friendship that will last a lifetime. Walking out onto the field in Brisbane to celebrate 100 matches was an extremely proud moment personally for me.

“Even though we didn’t get the job done I will continue to learn, grow and aim to become a better cricketer every day.

“A massive congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane and Team India on the series win! Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave. Now time to reset and chase some bigger goals,” Lyon wrote on Instagram.